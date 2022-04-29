Urbana man accused of possessing meth, MDMA in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — An Urbana man was released from the McLean County jail Friday on drug charges.

Ricky A. Smith, 30, is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver (Class X felonies).

He also is charged with unlawful possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance (Class 1 felonies).

Smith is accused of possessing 15-100 grams of a substance containing meth and 15-100 grams of MDMA Friday in LeRoy.

He was released from custody on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for May 20.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

