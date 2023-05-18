EL PASO — A handgun was found in a student's vehicle Wednesday at El Paso-Gridley High School.

El Paso Police Chief Joseph Montemurro said in an email on Thursday that the school administration received information that a student had a gun in his vehicle on school property.

The information was relayed to the school resource officer, who was on scene, and the student was immediately pulled out of class, Montemurro said. The vehicle was searched and an unloaded handgun was found in its carrying case.

"Police were called, and upon investigation, an unloaded handgun was found," said El Paso-Gridley High School Principal Adam Hermann. "All students and staff are safe and were not in danger, as a result of information provided to the school administration."

Montemurro added that no one was in danger and that no threats were made.

No ammunition was found in the vehicle, on the student or in his locker, Montemurro said. The handgun is legally owned by a family member, he said.

Monetemurro said it only took seven minutes from the time school administration received the information to when the gun was confiscated by the school resource officer.

Montemurro said the student, who is under the age of 18, and the parents have been cooperative.

The student has been removed and remains out of school, Motemurro said, and officials are gathering information for what led the student to have the gun in his vehicle.

This incident remains under investigation and no charges had been filed as of Thursday afternoon.

The handgun is being held in evidence at the El Paso Police Department.

