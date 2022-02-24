Tributes paid to the memory of Central Illinois defense attorney Todd Ringel

BLOOMINGTON — James “Todd” Ringel, a prominent defense attorney who handled many major felony cases in Central Illinois courts, has died. He was 54.

His death was reported on the afternoon of Feb. 17 in his Bloomington home, and only the day before he had handled a felony trial that went on into the evening in Macon County.

Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith, who presided at that trial, said Ringel had been on his usual top form: “He seemed his normal kind of jovial self and he did a good job like he always does,” added Griffith.

“He was always very down-to-earth, personable and kind of self-effacing. He would tell funny stories about himself and, as a lawyer, he was smart, he was prepared and he was able to get things done. I liked him very much and he was very well-liked among the judges because of how he was. I am going to miss him very much.”

Ringel had spent years working with the Johnson Law Group in Bloomington but had recently joined Decatur-based Hawkins, Amero & Root as a solo practitioner.

Attorney Chris Amero said he’s had the difficult job of telling many clients that the lawyer they trusted above all others is no longer around to handle their cases.

“I met with one of his clients last night down at the jail and he started crying when I told him about Todd’s death,” Amero said, speaking Thursday. “He was just telling me stories about Todd and what a great guy Todd was.”

Amero said Ringel had worked as an administrative law judge but had returned to criminal defense work because that was his first love. He said he had a passion for the law and was a “true believer” in the system and always went the extra mile for his clients, even handing out his cell phone number and taking their calls at all times of the day and night.

“Todd’s clients believed in Todd,” said Amero. “And while they may not have believed in the system, they definitely believed in Todd.”

A Celebration of Life event will be held in Ringel’s memory from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington.

