Trial underway for former Bloomington teacher charged with child sex crimes

BLOOMINGTON – The first of potentially six trials for a former Bloomington piano teacher charged with 38 counts of sexual misconduct against a child began Monday with prosecutors accusing him of producing child pornography for his “gratification.”

Aaron Parlier, 40, who was a resident of Mackinaw at the time of his 2018 arrest, is charged in this trial with 10 counts of producing child pornography and 10 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a minor less than 13 years of age.

Parlier is being tried separately on allegations from each victim. He also is charged with nine counts of criminal sexual assault of a minor between 13 and 17 years of age, four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor, two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and two counts of child pornography possession.

The offenses alleged in Monday’s trial took place between April 2012 and April 2016 against one girl who was less than 13 years old.

McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp said Parlier “created and produced a significant amount of child pornography.”

Parlier is accused of sexually assaulting the child while he had been hired by a Bloomington family to teach piano lessons.

The girl's mother testified in court Monday that her daughter began piano lessons with Parlier at 6 years old.

Knapp read several quotes from Parlier in videos seized by authorities that depicted him telling a child to perform sexual acts with him.

“There will be no doubt once you see the video as the evidence comes in, that the actions taken were for the sexual gratification of the defendant,” Knapp said.

Defense lawyer Gal Pissetzky told the judge that “there was no intercourse.”

“In fact, you will hear that it was (the child) that planned on having that sexual intercourse in the first place and when she said no, Mr. Parlier stopped and you will see every single time Mr. Parlier did not force himself, not on her or anybody else,” Pissetkzy said.

Knapp said the 20 charges against Parlier in the trial each do not represent one video or image. He said the state will introduce more than 10 separate videos and more than 25 acts of penetration.

