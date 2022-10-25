Trial set for Normal man accused of murder outside Bloomington bar

BLOOMINGOTN — A jury trial is set for the Normal man accused of killing one person and seriously wounding another in a shooting on Jan. 30, 2021.

Michael Bakana, 43, is accused of killing 22-year-old Mariah C. Petracca and wounding another woman whose identity has not been released, outside Daddios Bar, 527 N. Main St. He is charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm.

Bakana filed two motions in McLean County court Monday asking for additional time and a French interpreter to help him understand any further details and actions moving forward.

Assistant State's Attorney Jeff Horve said there was no statutory right or case law that supports his request for additional time and need for an interpreter, especially since he chose to represent himself without an attorney.

"Quite frankly, if he had an attorney this wouldn't be an issue, but he has the absolute right to represent himself and the defendant can at any time ask for attorney which we predict he will do on the eve of trail to delay it again," Horve said. "And the defendant does have a right when you talk about motion for assistance."

Standby legal counsel could be appointed to help navigate through the case discovery and other legal issues, but if Bakana chooses not to do so, that is his decision and should not delay the case, Horve said.

Horve said he views the motions as a delay tactic. He noted that Bakana's sworn affidavit, submitted after the shooting, lists his assets and liabilities all in English as well as his job as a self-employed bilingual French teacher.

Bakana said he has the constitutional right and it is imperative that he understand not only the accusations but also the evidence presented.

He also said he fired his previous public defender because of the "mediocrity of the service" and for supposed "lies."

"You are all aware of the charges against which I have to defend myself and I can't afford myself the pleasure to not understand exactly what everything is about," Bakana said with the help of an interpreter. "It would be very detrimental to my defense."

Judge Casey Costigan said a defendant is entitled to understand the nature of the allegations against him or her, whether they represent themselves or whether they have counsel to represent them.

"The court has an individual before it who was charged with murder," Costigan said. "That individual is telling me that he is unable to understand the nature of some of the documents that have been provided to him in discovery.

"The Illinois Supreme Court has made it very clear through its Access to Justice initiative that defendants are to be entitled to understand what is coming their way," Costigan added.

Bakana will be required to source his own translation services, but the court will cover their cost. The translator must keep records of the time spent providing services and what the services were for, the judge said.

Costigan also accommodated the motion for additional time with a pretrial hearing on Dec. 8 with a jury trial following on Dec. 12.

Any additional motions submitted by either party will be set for a hearing Nov. 10.

Bakana also was charged with criminal damage to government property for allegedly damaging a waste container while he was still in custody at McLean County Jail, before posting $200,000 on Oct. 14 for his $2 million bond.