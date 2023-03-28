BLOOMINGTON — A September trial date has been set for a man accused of killing a Bloomington resident in March 2021.

Kentrell D. Brown, 20, most recently of Minnesota, appeared in court Tuesday morning in custody of the McLean County Jail for a status hearing.

Brown is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Natwan N. Nash in his apartment on March 7, 2021, on the 2400 block of Clearwater Avenue in Bloomington.

Jury selection for the trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 18. The trial is expected to take one week but may last longer.

Brown's attorney, Mackenzie Frizzell, filed a motion to suppress, which Judge Jason Chambers will hear on May 22.

Chambers set a deadline for additional motions as June 22. Any additional motions filed by then will be heard July 13.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph Bryant Lewis Derek Roesch Justin M. Mata Marcus D. Wesley Phillip Tinch Trisha L. Hanke William B. Givens David L. Oliver Kenneth E. Funk Jordan R. King Holly M. Isaacson Kenneth L. Minton Tony L. Jackson Britley L. Hilger Jasmine L. Smith Jackie S. Claypool Noah R. Demuth Brandon L. Parsano Alexander N. Williams Carlos Sanchez-Solozarzano Jaylin S. Bones Jordan R. King Dominique M. Banks Austin T. Daugherty Sandra M. Lewis Samantha E. Morris Nolan C. Love Nikkita L. Sandefur Katlin M.B. Wilson Eli C. Garozzo