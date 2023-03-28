BLOOMINGTON — A September trial date has been set for a man accused of killing a Bloomington resident in March 2021.
Kentrell D. Brown, 20, most recently of Minnesota, appeared in court Tuesday morning in custody of the McLean County Jail for a status hearing.
Brown is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Natwan N. Nash in his apartment on March 7, 2021, on the 2400 block of Clearwater Avenue in Bloomington.
Jury selection for the trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 18. The trial is expected to take one week but may last longer.
Brown's attorney, Mackenzie Frizzell, filed a motion to suppress, which Judge Jason Chambers will hear on May 22.
Chambers set a deadline for additional motions as June 22. Any additional motions filed by then will be heard July 13.