Trial date set for Bloomington surgeon accused of sexual assault

BLOOMINGTON — A trial date has been set for a Bloomington doctor accused of sexual assault, but a McLean County judge is weighing a motion that would limit a defense attorney from using evidence that he says shows a history of exploitation by the accuser.

“This is something that she has done in the past; this isn’t new to her,” said Peter Wise, defense attorney for Shaun Kink, an orthopedic surgeon accused of sexually assaulting and abusing a patient. “She has seized opportunities to exploit situations for money in the past. That’s what she’s doing in this situation.”

Kink, 38, was arrested and charged in January 2020 with aggravated criminal sexual assault criminal sexual assault, aggravated sexual abuse and criminal sexual abuse, charges that involve a physically disabled patient. He has pleaded not guilty.

At that time, he was employed at McLean County Orthopedics. Two weeks later a statement from the clinic said he was no longer a member of the staff.

According to an emergency order of protection issued Jan. 3, 2020, the patient, who is an adult woman, said Kink sexually assaulted her in her home on Dec. 6, 2019. Kink allegedly came to her home, helped her back to a couch and assaulted her.

Wise called the incident that led to the charges “consensual” and argued Friday the woman named in this case has a financial motive that will affect her testimony, noting she has filed a lawsuit related to this incident.

The defense attorney said presenting evidence that “she exploits situations of her own making to get money” would corroborate to the jury that is why she pursued charges in this case.

Wise said the evidence he wants to present is related to an incident in which the woman’s landlord gave her a credit card to fix up a residence but she used it to spend money on other things.

Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Koll said she objects to that line of questioning, calling such evidence improper and “legally irrelevant.”

She noted a rule allows for cross-examination to call attention to interest, bias or motive of a witness that would influence her testimony, and as “this case is about the credibility of (the accuser),” defense counsel can question her on those issues as they relate to this case.

“However, the rule that allows cross-examination on issues of bias, motive and interest of a witness does not allow open season on witnesses on anything they have done that someone may think is improper in the past,” Koll said, adding the defense’s intent was to use this evidence as character evidence to make the woman look like a bad person.

“It has absolutely nothing to do with this case and it has nothing to do with any bias, interest of (the woman) as she sits on the stand and testifies in this case,” she said.

Related to other evidence, Wise agreed he would not cross-examine the woman “about her opportunistic exploitation” of another man who is now deceased.

Judge Casey Costigan said he needed additional time and would give a written ruling before Kink is due back in court.

A final pretrial hearing was scheduled for 11 a.m. June 9 and Kink’s jury trial is expected to begin June 21.

