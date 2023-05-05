BLOOMINGTON — A murder trial is scheduled to begin Monday in the 2021 killing of Mariah C. Petracca, 22.

Michael Bakana, 43, is accused of shooting and killing Petracca and gravely injuring another woman on Jan. 30, 2021, outside a bar in downtown Bloomington.

On Thursday, Bakana's attorney, Clyde Guilamo, filed a motion to continue, saying he has been going through the evidence, but needs more time.

Guilamo said he is the fifth attorney representing Bakana, joining the case in December. As such, he said, he has not had as much time as prosecutors to prepare for the trial.

Judge Casey Costigan denied the motion, stating the victims in the case have a right to seek justice.

Costigan said the trial will begin Monday with jury selection.

