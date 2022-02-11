 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert

Trial begins Monday for Bloomington man charged in 2018 shooting death

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — Jurors are scheduled to be selected Monday for a trial on murder charges against a Bloomington man.

Jordyn H. Thornton, 22, is charged with three counts of murder in the Oct. 30, 2018, death of 27-year-old Trevonte Kirkwood, of Bloomington.

Jordyn Thornton

Jordyn H. Thornton, 19, of Bloomington was charged as of June 6, 2019, with murder in the Oct. 30 death of Trevonte Kirkwood, 27, who was shot to death outside his home in the 1300 block of North Oak Street, Bloomington. Thornton was jailed in lieu of posting $150,035. His co-defendant is Quentin Jackson.

A co-defendant, Quentin Jackson, 23, of Peoria, was sentenced last year to 17 years in prison for his role in the shooting.

Quentin Jackson

Quentin Jackson, 21, of Peoria was charged as of June 6, 2019, with murder in the Oct. 30, 2018, death of Trevonte Kirkwood, 27, who was shot to death outside his home in the 1300 block of North Oak Street, Bloomington. Jackson was jailed in lieu of posting $100,035. His co-defendant was Jordyn H. Thornton.

Bloomington police were called to the 1300 block of North Oak Street around 8:40 p.m. Oct. 30, 2018, after neighbors heard about three gunshots outside in the area between West Seminary Street and Union Street.

Authorities found Kirkwood lying unresponsive on the sidewalk, and he later died at the hospital of multiple gunshot wounds, authorities had said.

Bond set for man accused of firing gun on Bloomington street

In the past, prosecutors have pointed to Kirkwood’s death as a motive for a separate murder about five months later, claiming Scotty Allen, Exodus Hebert and Amari McNabb “were on a mission” for “revenge and retaliation” when they gunned down 25-year-old Juan Nash, of Bloomington, April 2, 2019, in the 1200 block of Orchard Road in Bloomington.

Allen, Hebert and McNabb have each been sentenced to 50 years, 20 years and 28 years in prison, respectively, for their roles in that shooting.

From 2015 to 2016, murder and non-negligent manslaughter rates in the United States went up 8.4%, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Here is a look at the cities with the highest murder rates in the country.

Assistant State’s Attorney Aaron Fredrick said in opening arguments of McNabb’s trial last year that the April 2019 murder was a result of accusations that Nash’s younger brother had a role in Kirkwood’s death.

Thornton is currently serving a four-year prison sentence on a drug delivery charge, but he has remained at the McLean County jail awaiting his trial on murder charges.

He has remained jailed since his March 2019 arrest on drug charges. He was charged with murder in June 2019.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ontario declares an emergency over truck blockades

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News