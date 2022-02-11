Trial begins Monday for Bloomington man charged in 2018 shooting death

BLOOMINGTON — Jurors are scheduled to be selected Monday for a trial on murder charges against a Bloomington man.

Jordyn H. Thornton, 22, is charged with three counts of murder in the Oct. 30, 2018, death of 27-year-old Trevonte Kirkwood, of Bloomington.

A co-defendant, Quentin Jackson, 23, of Peoria, was sentenced last year to 17 years in prison for his role in the shooting.

Bloomington police were called to the 1300 block of North Oak Street around 8:40 p.m. Oct. 30, 2018, after neighbors heard about three gunshots outside in the area between West Seminary Street and Union Street.

Authorities found Kirkwood lying unresponsive on the sidewalk, and he later died at the hospital of multiple gunshot wounds, authorities had said.

In the past, prosecutors have pointed to Kirkwood’s death as a motive for a separate murder about five months later, claiming Scotty Allen, Exodus Hebert and Amari McNabb “were on a mission” for “revenge and retaliation” when they gunned down 25-year-old Juan Nash, of Bloomington, April 2, 2019, in the 1200 block of Orchard Road in Bloomington.

Allen, Hebert and McNabb have each been sentenced to 50 years, 20 years and 28 years in prison, respectively, for their roles in that shooting.

Assistant State’s Attorney Aaron Fredrick said in opening arguments of McNabb’s trial last year that the April 2019 murder was a result of accusations that Nash’s younger brother had a role in Kirkwood’s death.

Thornton is currently serving a four-year prison sentence on a drug delivery charge, but he has remained at the McLean County jail awaiting his trial on murder charges.

He has remained jailed since his March 2019 arrest on drug charges. He was charged with murder in June 2019.

