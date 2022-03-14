Traffic stop leads to drug charges for Heyworth woman

BLOOMINGTON — A traffic stop Saturday in Bloomington has led to drug charges for a Heyworth woman.

Prosecutors said Lanee R. Rich, 18, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped near South Center and Olive Streets in Bloomington for a traffic violation.

An odor of cannabis emulating from the vehicle led police to search the car, prosecutors said.

Rich was found in possession of less than 15 grams each of clonazepam and alprazolam individually packaged, prosecutors said.

Rich is charged with two counts each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

She remains jailed in lieu of posting $5,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for April 1.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.