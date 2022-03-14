Traffic stop leads to drug charges for Heyworth woman

BLOOMINGTON — A traffic stop Saturday in Bloomington has led to drug charges for a Heyworth woman.
Prosecutors said Lanee R. Rich, 18, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped near South Center and Olive Streets in Bloomington for a traffic violation.
An odor of cannabis emulating from the vehicle led police to search the car, prosecutors said.
Rich was found in possession of less than 15 grams each of clonazepam and alprazolam individually packaged, prosecutors said.
Rich is charged with two counts each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
She remains jailed in lieu of posting $5,035.
An arraignment is scheduled for April 1.
Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph
Lanee R. Rich
Corey K. Butler
Darrius D. Robinson
Jacob Z. Kemp
Jonathan A. Jamison
Geno A. Borrego
Joshua D. Rials
Jamakio D. Chapell
Thomas E. Dolan
Jordyn H. Thornton
Ty W. Johnson
Kyle D. Kindred
Lorel M. Johnson
Kimberlee A. Burton
Kevin C. Knight
Derail T. Riley
Ade A. McDaniel
Carlos L. Hogan
Justin A. Atkinson
Destiny D. Brown
Billy J. Braswell
Mitchell A. Rogers
Matthew D. Stone
Tyler A. Guy
Gordan D. Lessen
Steven M. Abdullah
Ryan D. Triplett
Pedro A. Parra
Gregory A. Spence
Justin A. Leicht
Latoya M. Jackson
Shaquan D. Hosea
Jaccob L. Morris
Dontel D. Crowder
Donnell A. Taylor
Eric E. Seymon
Aikee Muhammad
William M. McCuen
Meontay D. Wheeler
Fenwrick M. Bartholomew
Javares L. Hudson
Tommy L. Jumper
David S. Fry
Logan T. Kendricks
Davis W. Hopkins
Tony Robinson
Rochelle A. McCray
Dontae D. Gilbert
Stefan A. Mangina
Michael J. Owen
Cedric J. Haynes
Jonathan Wiley
Jason S. Russell
Rebecca L. Gormley
Penny S. Self
Aaron J. Zielinski
Albert F. Matheny
Hunter C. Kellenberger
Samuel Harris
Jordan P. Gillespie
William R. Carter
Kentre A. Jackson
Andrew L. Stanley
Jerail M. Myrick
Amari M. McNabb
Aaron Parlier
Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.