Towanda man charged with punching jail officer

BLOOMINGTON — A Towanda man detained at the McLean County Jail on other charges was charged Thursday with aggravated battery.

Tyler A. Guy, 25, is accused of punching a correctional officer in the face at the McLean County Detention Facility Tuesday.

Tyler A. Guy

Guy 

He’s charged with one count of Class 2 felony aggravated battery.

Guy remains jailed in lieu of posting $5,035 for this charge.

An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 25.

