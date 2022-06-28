 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thornton sentenced 50 years in prison for 2018 Bloomington murder

Jordyn Thornton, left, reacts as the verdict is read in his murder conviction of Trevonte Kirkwood during the trial at the McLean County Law and Justice Center on Thursday. Kirkwood was shot three times in 2018.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — A 22-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years in prison on a first-degree murder charge from a 2018 shooting homicide in Bloomington.

Jordyn H. Thornton of Bloomington was found guilty after a weeklong trial in February of killing Trevonte D. Kirkwood, 27, of Bloomington, on Oct. 30, 2018, in the 1300 block of North Oak Street.

Jordyn Thornton, left, arrives at the McLean County Law and Justice Center on Thursday for the verdict in his trial for the 2018 murder of Trevonte Kirkwood. Thornton was found guilty.

Thornton received 25 years in prison for the first-degree murder charge. A firearm enhancement penalty added 25 years in prison because the jury had found that Thornton fired a gun during the commission of the offense.

Quentin Jackson, 24, of Peoria was sentenced last year to 17 years in prison for his role in the shooting.

Thornton and Jackson were charged with murder in June 2019.

Prosecutors had said that Kirkwood, who was with three friends, had gone for a walk to cool off frustration from a car malfunction around 8:40 p.m. Oct. 30, 2018, when Thornton fired three gunshots from a .38 Special handgun, striking Kirkwood on a sidewalk.

Dressed in red T-shirts with a depiction of Kirkwood underneath text reading “Long Live,” Dameca and Brennatta Kirkwood, Trevonte’s mother and aunt, respectively, read victim impact statements during Tuesday's hearing.

“As a little boy, Tre was fun, loving, carefree and also very, very smart,” Dameca Kirkwood said. “As a teenager, he was outgoing, popular, athletic. He played football, basketball and golf. He excelled at any sport, but his true love was basketball.”

Tuesday’s two-hour sentencing hearing was disrupted toward the end of Brennatta Kirkwood’s victim impact statement, as she commented toward Thornton and his family.

Thornton said, “Watch your mouth,” stood up and walked out of the courtroom. Additional courthouse security entered the courtroom and Thornton returned to the hearing after a five-minute break.

Thornton did not make a statement, but said he maintains his claim of innocence.

McLean County Public Defender Ron Lewis asked Judge Casey Costigan to issue a sentence on “the lower end” of 20 to 40 years in prison.

Lewis referred to Thornton’s age at the time of the shooting — 18 years — as well as his potential for rehabilitation and his “improper peer influence” from his new friends since moving to Bloomington earlier in 2018 as mitigating factors.

Jordyn Thornton, left, reacts as a jury is polled to verify his murder conviction in the death of Trevonte Kirkwood during the trial at the McLean County Law and Justice Center, Bloomington, on Thursday. Thornton's public defender, Ron Lewis, sits at right.

McLean County Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Lawson recommended the judge sentence Thornton to 65 years in prison.

Costigan emphasized the necessity to deter others from committing similar crimes as he issued the ruling.

“This needs to stop,” he said. “It needs to stop and when individuals are involved in this type of activity, the sentences are significant … and it takes away the potential of young individuals whether they are the victim or the defendant.”