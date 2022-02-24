Thornton guilty of 2018 Bloomington murder

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A 22-year-old Bloomington man was found guilty Thursday of murder connected to a 2018 shooting in Bloomington.

A jury found Jordyn H. Thornton guilty of a first-degree murder charge in the Oct. 30, 2018, shooting death of Trevonte Kirkwood, 27, of Bloomington.

Jordyn Thornton

Thornton

Kirkwood died of gunshot wounds after he was shot three times around 8:40 p.m. that night in the 1300 block of North Oak Street in Bloomington.

Trevonte Kirkwood

Trevonte Kirkwood

Thornton shook his head several times as he stared forward after Judge Casey Costigan read the jury’s verdict. He then rested his head on his folded hands and began to cry.

The 12-person jury of seven women and five men deliberated the charges for about 10 hours following a weeklong trial that brought mostly circumstantial and testimonial evidence putting Thornton in the area at the time of the shooting.

022522-blm-loc-1thornton

Jordyn Thornton, left, reacts as a jury is polled to verify his murder conviction of Trevonte Kirkwood during the trial at the McLean County Law and Justice Center on Thursday. Thornton's public defender, Ron Lewis, sits at right.

Thornton, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, faces 20 to 60 years in prison. Jurors also determined Thornton fired a gun during the murder, adding 25 years to his prison sentence.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 14.

Prosecutors said during the trial that Kirkwood had gone for a walk after his girlfriend’s car malfunctioned as they and two other friends were leaving a friend’s house.

Meanwhile, Thornton was with Quentin Jackson, 23, of Peoria, and two other friends in a vehicle that happened to be driving through the same neighborhood.

Thornton saw a man walking, so he told Jackson to stop the car and he exited the vehicle. Jackson and the two other men heard gunshots and moments later Thornton ran back to the car, Jackson told police.

Quentin Jackson

Quentin Jackson, 21, of Peoria was charged as of June 6, 2019, with murder in the Oct. 30, 2018, death of Trevonte Kirkwood, 27, who was shot to death outside his home in the 1300 block of North Oak Street, Bloomington. Jackson was jailed in lieu of posting $100,035. His co-defendant was Jordyn H. Thornton.

Jackson was sentenced last year to 17 years in prison for his role in the shooting.

Prosecutors said Thornton followed Kirkwood, whom he did not know, on the sidewalk, then shot him three times with what was likely a .38 caliber handgun, according to testimony from a firearms analyst who examined the bullets pulled from Kirkwood.

Kent Woods, Thornton’s friend, testified that he saw Thornton with a .38 Special firearm earlier on the night of the shooting during a party at Thornton’s home on Front Street.

After the shooting, Thornton hid the .38 Special at his cousin’s house on Washington Street, Woods testified.

022522-blm-loc-2thornton

Jordyn Thornton, left, arrives at the McLean County Law and Justice Center on Thursday for the verdict in his trial for the 2018 murder of Trevonte Kirkwood. Thornton was found guilty.

Woods also said he drove Thornton and a friend to a nearby lake days after the shooting to discard the .38 Special. Woods testified that he stayed in the car and he heard a splash “that he believed was the firearm going into the water,” a prosecutor said. Thornton no longer had the .38 Special after their trip to the lake, prosecutors said.

McLean County Public Defender Ron Lewis accused prosecutors, police and witnesses of pinning the case on Thornton. He said police did not rule out other potential suspects.

022522-blm-loc-3thornton

Jordyn Thornton, left, reacts as the verdict is read in his murder conviction of Trevonte Kirkwood during the trial at the McLean County Law and Justice Center on Thursday. Kirkwood was shot three times in 2018.

Lewis argued that witnesses went along with the police’s murder accusations against Thornton to protect themselves and other gang members.

There was no forensic evidence tying Thornton to the killing, Lewis noted in his arguments throughout the trial.

McLean County Assistant State’s Attorneys Mary Lawson and Ashley Scarborough argued during the trial that Thornton committed murder to gain “recognition and respect” from his hybrid gang members, as he was new to Bloomington in 2018.

Thornton kept certain friends close while he distanced himself from others, such as Jackson, after the shooting and up until his March 2019 arrest on drug charges, prosecutors said. He was charged with murder in June 2019 while he was in the McLean County jail.

Lawson said Thornton wanted his hybrid gang members “to recognize that he’s the real deal. He’s a killer.”

