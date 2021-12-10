Thief stole $6,560 in perfume from Bloomington store, police say

BLOOMINGTON — A Springfield man is in custody on burglary and theft charges.

Prosecutors say Antonio R. Ross, 28, stole fragrances from Ulta Beauty at Eastland Mall about a month and a half before prosecutors said he stole perfumes from the Bloomington store in November, as well.

New charges filed Friday accuse Ross of walking into the Ulta Beauty store on Sept. 23 with another unnamed person while carrying empty tote bags.

A prosecutor said Ross and the other person stole 56 fragrance bottles, totaling $6,560 in retail value.

Ross was previously charged Nov. 9 with burglary, theft and obstruction of justice on accusations that he stole at least $7,000 worth of perfume with two other people on Nov. 6.

Ross is charged with Class 2 felony burglary and Class 3 felony retail theft.

He remains jailed in lieu of posting $5,035 and he was ordered to have no contact with the Eastland Mall address.

An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 30.

