 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Thief stole $6,560 in perfume from Bloomington store, police say

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A Springfield man is in custody on burglary and theft charges.

Prosecutors say Antonio R. Ross, 28, stole fragrances from Ulta Beauty at Eastland Mall about a month and a half before prosecutors said he stole perfumes from the Bloomington store in November, as well.

Antonio Ross

Antonio Ross, 28, is charged with burglary, retail theft, and three counts of obstructing justice.

New charges filed Friday accuse Ross of walking into the Ulta Beauty store on Sept. 23 with another unnamed person while carrying empty tote bags.

A prosecutor said Ross and the other person stole 56 fragrance bottles, totaling $6,560 in retail value.

Bloomington man released from jail on cocaine charges

Ross was previously charged Nov. 9 with burglary, theft and obstruction of justice on accusations that he stole at least $7,000 worth of perfume with two other people on Nov. 6.

Ross is charged with Class 2 felony burglary and Class 3 felony retail theft.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.

He remains jailed in lieu of posting $5,035 and he was ordered to have no contact with the Eastland Mall address.

An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 30.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

At summit end, Biden promises to boost US democracy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News