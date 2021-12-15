Thief stole 25 guns from Bloomington store, prosecutors say

 Skip to main content
PEORIA — A Peoria man has been charged in federal court with burglarizing Smiley's Sports Shop in Bloomington early Sunday. He is accused of stealing 25 guns from the store

DaJuan Edwards-Melton, 20, was arrested Monday, federal prosecutors said in a statement. He had his first appearance Wednesday. 

Bloomington Police Sgt. Kiel Nowers told The Pantagraph on Sunday that the burglary was reported at 5:39 a.m. that morning at Smiley's on Ireland Grove Road. At the time, police said at least 20 pistols had been stolen. 

Another break-in, to Midwest Exchange on East Empire Street, was reported earlier Sunday morning, around 4:45 a.m. Nothing was stolen. Police were unsure at the time if the incidents were connected, and the charges against Edwards-Melton do not include the Midwest Exchange break-in. 

Police were led to Edwards-Melton after questioning a person who was leaving a residence where two of Smiley's tags had been found. 

Edwards-Melton is alleged to have been found with one of the guns stolen from Smiley's. Charging documents identify the gun as a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol, with a serial number identifying it as one from Smiley's.

As of press time, the location of the remaining guns was unknown.

Edwards-Melton is charged with burglary of a federally licensed firearms dealer and possession of stolen firearms. The complaint against Edwards-Melton says that after being arrested he told police he had burglarized Smiley's along with two juvenile boys.

Edwards-Melton has a detention hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday. The charges could carry up to 10 years in prison, three years of probation and a fine of up to $250,000. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

