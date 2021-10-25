The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to ISU students ahead of Jelani Day march

NORMAL — Several Illinois State University student groups, faculty members and local activists groups are calling for the cancellation of classes ahead of a march for grad student Jelani Day, whose disappearance and death have drawn international attention.

The move would provide "the space to not only keep Jelani and his family in our thoughts but to take action that comes together to not only support but demand justice for Jelani Day," said a statement signed by 12 representatives of student organizations and community activist groups, as well as 30 ISU faculty members.

The remains of Day, who was last seen Aug. 25 in Bloomington, was found in the Illinois River on Sept. 4. Authorities on Sept. 23 said the body was that of Day's.

Day, of Danville, 25, was a graduate student at ISU. His case has brought widespread media attention and questions about what led to the death.

A multi-jurisdictional task force including the Illinois State Police, the Bloomington and Peru police departments, LaSalle County's sheriff's and coroner's offices, and the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit are conducting an investigation into what led to the death.

Provost Aondover Tarhule issued an email to the ISU campus encouraging students are are interested in attending the march to contact their instructors and "explore the possibility of missing class." Faculty are also asked to work with students who request to participate in the march.

"Given the timing of the march, it may not be possible for alternative arrangements to be made in lieu of attending class," Tarhule said in the email.

He added, "We recognize that our students as well as faculty and staff continue to experience the impact of the tragedy that faced our campus this fall with Jelani Day's untimely death."

On Tuesday, the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. will lead a march starting at noon outside the Peru Police Department, 2650 N. Peoria St. The event was organized by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a nonprofit organization founded by Jackson.

Jackson, who attended Day's burial service last week in Danville, also spoke to ISU's Black Student Union Monday evening. Members of Days family, including his mother, Carmen Bolden Day, also joined the students.

"I'm glad you are here tonight, concerned about someone other than yourself," Jackson said to the students.

Heaven Moore, president of the ISU Black Student Union, in a statement said that the LaSalle County, Peru and Bloomington police departments "need to know that they need to hold themselves accountable to make sure that we are people who are deserving to have safety and protection."

She added that the departments "need to do a better job" in their efforts to resolve the case to provide Day's family closure.

"Our campus has been impacted greatly by the loss and murder of Jelani Day, specifically the Black students on our campuses have expressed great concerns, sadness, fear, a variety of emotions," Christa Platt, director of the ISU Multicultural Center, said in a Monday news release.

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition had planned a bus from the Chicago area but canceled it, as Jackson and other organizers were staying the night in Bloomington-Normal.

Protesters will march from the Peru Police Department to the Illinois Valley YMCA, 300 Walnut Drive, Peru, which is located near a wooded area where police found day's missing car.

The Peru Police Department released a route for the march on its Facebook page. According the post, the march will head south on North Peoria Street from the Police Department, then turn east to Putnam Street, and then head south toward Water Street.

A prayer service will be conducted at Water Street.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office at 815-433-2161.

Connor Wood, of The Pantagraph, contributed to this report.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

