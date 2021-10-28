'The implications are not true,' Jelani Day's family says after autopsy release

OTTAWA — The autopsy results released this week in the Jelani Day case have not changed his family’s message.

“He was taken without his permission,” Day’s aunt, Terri Davis, said Thursday. “Someone took him without his permission, and they hurt him in a way that they would not want their family member to be hurt, their loved one.”

Day, a 25-year-old Danville native and Illinois State University graduate student, was found dead on Sept. 4 in the Illinois River near Peru. He had been reported missing from Bloomington on Aug. 25 and his car was found in Peru on Aug. 26.

Scott Denton, a forensic pathologist who has worked with law enforcement on countless investigations in Central Illinois, performed an autopsy on Sept. 5. The autopsy report was obtained this week by The Pantagraph via the Freedom of Information Act.

In the report, Denton writes “no evidence of antemortem injury, with presence of all decomposed organs, without evidence of an assault, altercation, sharp, blunt, or gunshot injury” were found.

Day's body had undergone severe decomposition from being in the river and had been fed on by fish and turtles. When Denton began the autopsy, Day wore an undershirt and underwear with a sweatshirt wrapped around his waist. Shoes, socks and shorts were found in another location in Peru.

“The manner in which Mr. Day went into the Illinois River is currently unknown," Denton's report states.

Day’s family have been adamant in their belief that he was murdered and did not go into the river by choice.

“My nephew did not kill himself. He didn’t drive himself to Peru; he did not put himself in the river; he did not take out his eyeballs,” Davis said Thursday. “The implications are lies.”

The autopsy report indicates the soft tissues of his eyes were absent with “abundant active insect larval activity,” and the bones around the eyes were not broken.

During a march through Peru on Tuesday, the Rev. Jesse Jackson said, “This looks like typical southern justice,” having previously compared this case to that of Emmett Till, a Black boy lynched in 1955 in Mississippi. Till’s attackers brutalized, shot and dumped him in the Tallahatchie River. His body was unrecognizable when he was found.

“We demand justice for Jelani now,” Jackson said. “It may be a long fight or a short fight. It could be a long fight, but we will fight.”

Day’s mother Carmen Bolden Day said Tuesday that with the cause of death announcement, law enforcement wanted them to believe Day put himself in the Illinois River.

“I want you all to use your common sense because obviously common sense is not common in Peru or Bloomington or LaSalle or up at the coroner’s office,” she said to a crowd of supporters. “Please be advised that this is not what Jelani did to himself. I need justice. I need (Illinois Attorney General) Kwame Raoul to hear this, to see us, to make something happen. I need the FBI to come in. I don’t need oversight from the Illinois State Police; I need action taken.”

Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington said Wednesday that when he took over the department this month, getting a full briefing on what occurred in the Day investigation was his first priority.

“With my life and professional experience, I know the Bloomington Police Department gave a great effort, and the things that were in the media were concerning as an outsider,” said Simington, who previously worked for the Illinois State Police. “When I arrived, I realized a lot of that was not true. There was tremendous effort given to the case, literally, from the start. At some point the public may know more about that. It is an ongoing criminal investigation.”

Simington said he could not comment on the progress made in the case due to it being an ongoing investigation, but said Bloomington officers involved in the case have put significant overtime and effort into the investigation since it began as a missing persons case.

“We are working every day with the task force that’s involved in the death investigation,” he said. “We are still attached to it, we will be attached to it as long as we need to, we will work with state police, the FBI and the law enforcement agencies up there. We’re going to do our very best to try to figure it out.”

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

