Teenage boy shot in Bloomington Wednesday night, police say

BLOOMINGTON — A teenage boy was shot late Wednesday in the Cardinal Ridge Mobile Home Park on Bloomington's far south side, police said.

The shooting was reported at 10:55 p.m. in a mobile home in the 400 block of DeVille Drive, police Lt. Clayton Arnold said.

The teenager suffered a single gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital, Arnold said. On Thursday, the Bloomington Police Department described the teen's injuries as non-life-threatening.

Officers did find additional evidence that a shot or shots had been fired, BPD said. As of early Thursday afternoon, no suspect information was available and no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information should contact BPD's Criminal Investigation Division Detective B. Melton at 309-434-2537.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling the Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2963 or emailing CIAU@cityblm.org.