 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Teenage boy shot in Bloomington Wednesday night, police say

  • 0
111822-blm-loc-1juvenile

Police work the scene after the reported shooting of a teenage boy at Cardinal Ridge Mobile Home Park in Bloomington late Wednesday. 

 ROGER MILLER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — A teenage boy was shot late Wednesday in the Cardinal Ridge Mobile Home Park on Bloomington's far south side, police said.

The shooting was reported at 10:55 p.m. in a mobile home in the 400 block of DeVille Drive, police Lt. Clayton Arnold said.

The teenager suffered a single gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital, Arnold said. On Thursday, the Bloomington Police Department described the teen's injuries as non-life-threatening. 

Officers did find additional evidence that a shot or shots had been fired, BPD said. As of early Thursday afternoon, no suspect information was available and no arrests had been made.

Shots fired on Rainbow Circle in Bloomington

Anyone with information should contact BPD's Criminal Investigation Division Detective B. Melton at 309-434-2537.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling the Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2963 or emailing CIAU@cityblm.org.

New statistics from the FBI reveal that violent crimes are on the rise, and will likely become a major topic for the midterm elections.

Contact Roger Miller at (309) 820-3233. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_rmiller

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia enters recession as GDP falls by 4%

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News