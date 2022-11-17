 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

featured

Teenage boy shot in Bloomington, police say

  • 0
111822-blm-loc-1juvenile

Police work the scene after the reported shooting of a teenage boy at Cardinal Ridge Mobile Home Park in Bloomington late Wednesday. 

 ROGER MILLER, THE PANTAGRAPH

This is a developing story that will be updated.

BLOOMINGTON — A teenage boy was shot late Wednesday in the Cardinal Ridge Mobile Home Park on Bloomington's far south side, police said.

The shooting was reported at 10:54 p.m. in a mobile home in the 400 block of DeVille Drive, police Lt. Clayton Arnold said.

The teenager suffered a single gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital, Arnold said. Information about the severity of the victim's injuries was not immediately available, he added.

There was no information early Thursday on the motive for the shooting or what led up to it, he said, and no one was in custody.

New statistics from the FBI reveal that violent crimes are on the rise, and will likely become a major topic for the midterm elections.

Contact Roger Miller at (309) 820-3233. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_rmiller

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Unit 5 receives clean audit for fiscal year 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News