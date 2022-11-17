Teenage boy shot in Bloomington, police say

This is a developing story that will be updated.

BLOOMINGTON — A teenage boy was shot late Wednesday in the Cardinal Ridge Mobile Home Park on Bloomington's far south side, police said.

The shooting was reported at 10:54 p.m. in a mobile home in the 400 block of DeVille Drive, police Lt. Clayton Arnold said.

The teenager suffered a single gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital, Arnold said. Information about the severity of the victim's injuries was not immediately available, he added.

There was no information early Thursday on the motive for the shooting or what led up to it, he said, and no one was in custody.