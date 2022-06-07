Teen sentenced for bringing gun to Bloomington High School

BLOOMINGTON – A 16-year-old Bloomington boy was sentenced Wednesday to 2½ years in custody of the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice after pleading guilty to bringing a gun to school last year.

Tayshaun T. Johnson was sentenced on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm (Class 3 felony), which he pleaded guilty to April 12.

Police were called to Bloomington High School Nov. 4, 2021, after school staff located “what appeared to be a firearm” in Johnson’s backpack. School staff searched his bag because it smelled like cannabis, prosecutors have said.

Police located a loaded 9 mm handgun within a case inside his backpack, authorities said.

Johnson was charged in adult court three weeks after his arrest.

Bloomington police Officer Scott Day, who is the Bloomington High School resource officer, testified that there was a fight Nov. 2, 2021, at the high school involving one of Johnson’s friends. Johnson’s friend then conveyed to others that he was attempting to obtain a handgun from an older local gang member because of the fight, Day said.

Police located the firearm in Johnson’s backpack two days after the Nov. 2 fight.

Prosecutors asked the judge to issue the maximum sentence possible for Johnson: five years in prison, with the first two to be served in the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice.

Public defense attorney Arthur Feldman asked the judge to sentence Johnson to probation and 180 days in jail. He emphasized Johnson’s age, his lack of criminal history, the community services available to him and his ability to rehabilitate.

While Feldman said Johnson made a “bad decision” to bring a gun to school, he also noted that Johnson never brandished or used the weapon.

Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Lawson said probation would diminish the seriousness of the offense.

“The idea that an individual could walk into any of the schools in the community with a loaded firearm and then be placed back in the community, the state does not believe is appropriate,” Lawson said.

Judge Casey Costigan said Johnson is likely to complete his sentence before needing to be transferred to the Illinois Department of Corrections. Johnson received credit for 217 days already served in the McLean County Juvenile Detention Center since his arrest.

Johnson voluntarily withdrew from Bloomington Public School District 87 in November last year, superintendent Barry Reilly had said.

Two Class 4 felony charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon were dismissed in a plea agreement.

