Teen in custody after shots fired Tuesday in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal teenager is in custody after police responded to reports of shots fired Tuesday evening.

Bloomington officers were dispatched at approximately 6:52 p.m. for a call about shots fired in the 100 block of North Williamsburg Drive, according to a statement from the Bloomington Police Department.

Upon arrival, witnesses saw a subject or subjects running from the area; police later located a 17-year-old Normal male near an apartment complex.

During a discussion with the juvenile, a pistol was observed in his pants pocket, and officers removed it and placed him custody without incident.

He was arrested on preliminary charges of unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

BPD Spokesperson Brandt Parsley said no injuries were reported and no other information will be released about the juvenile.

The Pantagraph does not name suspects before they are formally charged, and juvenile courts protect the identity of persons under the age of 18 who are charged with crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Paul Swanlund of BPD’s criminal investigation division at 309-434-2373 or pswanlund@cityblm.org.

To submit a tip anonymously, contact the crime and intelligence analysis unit at 309-434-2963 or CIAU@cityblm.org.