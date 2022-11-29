Teen in custody after shots fired in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with reports of shots fired the night before Thanksgiving.

Officers were dispatched on at approximately 5:24 p.m. Wednesday to the 1400 block of West Graham Street on Nov. 23 for a shots fired incident, the Bloomington Police Department said Tuesday.

Upon arrival, officers found evidence that shots had been fired and later arrested a 17-year-old male during the investigation, the department said.

He was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.

The Pantagraph does not name suspects before they are formally charged and typically does not identify juvenile suspects.

Anyone with information should contact the Bloomington Police Department at 309-820-8888.

To submit a tip anonymously, contact the crime and intelligence analysis unit at 309-434-2963 or email CIAU@cityblm.org.