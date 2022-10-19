 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Teen from Normal faces charges in connection to stolen vehicle

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal teen faces charges related to a vehicle that was reported stolen.

2 Rivian vehicles to join Normal's fleet

Sean E. Stalter-Williams, 18, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and two misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass to vehicles. Prosecutors said these charges are connected to a vehicle that was reported stolen from Normal.

He is being held in the McLean County Jail in lieu of posting $1,035. A bond review hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25.

Sean Stalter-Williams

Stalter-Williams