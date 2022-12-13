 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen charged with having 25 stolen firearms in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A 14-year-old boy from Grafton has been charged in McLean County as an adult with burglary and possession of stolen firearms.

The teen has been charged in two separate cases. One case has charged on burglary, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated possession of between 21 and 30 firearms, a Class X felony. The other case has charges of criminal damage to property between $10,000 and $100,000, a Class 3 felony, and burglary, a Class 2 felony. 

The Pantagraph is not publishing the suspect's name because of his age. 

He is being held in the juvenile detention center but was brought to court to set his bond amount on Monday. Warrants had been issued on Dec. 7 in both cases, and Judge Sarah Duffy left both bonds as set, $250,000 in the first case and $20,000 in the second. Both are 10% bonds, meaning he would have to post $25,000 and $2,000 plus fees to be released. 

The burglary charges are for Smiley's Sports Shop and Midwest Pawn. Prosecutors say he had 25 stolen guns. 

His next appearance in both cases is Jan. 6 for an arraignment. 

Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

