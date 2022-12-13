Teen charged with having 25 stolen firearms in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A 14-year-old boy from Grafton has been charged in McLean County as an adult with burglary and possession of stolen firearms.
The teen has been charged in two separate cases. One case has charged on burglary, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated possession of between 21 and 30 firearms, a Class X felony. The other case has charges of criminal damage to property between $10,000 and $100,000, a Class 3 felony, and burglary, a Class 2 felony.
The Pantagraph is not publishing the suspect's name because of his age.
He is being held in the juvenile detention center but was brought to court to set his bond amount on Monday. Warrants had been issued on Dec. 7 in both cases, and Judge Sarah Duffy left both bonds as set, $250,000 in the first case and $20,000 in the second. Both are 10% bonds, meaning he would have to post $25,000 and $2,000 plus fees to be released.
The burglary charges are for Smiley's Sports Shop and Midwest Pawn. Prosecutors say he had 25 stolen guns.
His next appearance in both cases is Jan. 6 for an arraignment.
Phillip Tinch
Phillip Tinch of Normal was charged Thursday, Nov. 10 at the McLean County Law and Justice Center with several felonies including:
- Five counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, more than one but less than 15 grams of a substance containing cocaine, a Class 1 felony.
-One count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, less than one gram of a substance containing cocaine, a Class 2 felony.
Justin M. Mata, 28, no address given, is charged with possession of less than five grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony, and possession of less than five grams of meth, a Class 3 felony. He was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond and his next appearance is Dec. 30.
William B. Givens, 49, no address given, is charged with unlawful possession of five to 15 grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony, possession of less than five grams of meth with intent to deliver, a Class 2 felony, possession of five to 15 grams of meth, a Class 2 felony, and possession of less than five grams of meth, a Class 3 felony. His next appearance is Dec. 30.
Marcus D. Wesley, 36, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle (Class 4 felony), unlawful possession of cannabis (Class 3 felony) and unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver (Class 2 felony).
Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.
Trisha L. Hanke
Trisha L. Hanke, 36, is charged with theft of over $10,000 (Class 2 felony). Court documents indicate she knowingly took $14,000 belonging to a Love's Travel Stop, in LeRoy, where she was employed.
Justin M. Mata
William B. Givens
Bryant Lewis
Bryan Lewis, 28, of Bloomington, is charged with home invasion causing injury, a Class X felony. His next appearance is Dec. 30.
Marcus D. Wesley
