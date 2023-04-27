BLOOMINGTON — A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday on charges that he shot a man two weeks ago in Bloomington, authorities said.

The Bloomington teen appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge Scott Black, who found probable cause to detain him on several felony charges.

Assistant State's Attorney Ashley Scarborough told the court that Bloomington police were called April 9 to a report of a person shot at Alton Depot Park.

She said when they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his stomach. Scarborough said witnesses told police it was a "drug deal gone bad."

The prosecutor said video surveillance showed a person, later identified as the suspect, getting involved in an altercation. She said someone was seen dropping to the ground from an apparent gunshot wound.

Scarborough said investigators spoke with a resident of the 800 block of Washington Street who said the teen ran up to their home yelling to be let inside. He then changed clothes and acknowledged to the resident that he had shot someone, she said.

Police learned the minor had set up a cannabis transaction via text messages, the prosecutor said.

Black set the defendant's bond at $500,000, with 10% to apply for release. A public defender was appointed in the case.

Bloomington police said in a Thursday press release that the teen was arrested Wednesday. Police initially said the victim sustained a non-life-threatening wound to his stomach.

The defendant, whom a public defender identified as a junior at Bloomington High School, is in custody of the McLean County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Pantagraph is not identifying the minor at this time. He is charged with aggravated battery by discharging a firearm, a Class X felony; aggravated discharging a firearm, a Class 1 felony; and reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony.

His arraignment is set for 9 a.m. May 12.

Bloomington police said they're continuing to investigate. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. B. Merritt at 309-434-2359 or bmerritt@cityblm.org.

To remain anonymous, contact the Crime and Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2963, email CIAU@cityblm.org or text "BPDTIPS" to 847411.

Photos: Bloomington police investigate shooting in the 800 block of E. Washington