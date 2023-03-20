HOPEDALE — Authorities in Tazewell County are asking for the public's help to find a man wanted for questioning after a woman was hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

The 23-year-old woman, who was shot in the shoulder, was brought to the Hopedale Medical Complex around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. She arrived in a private vehicle and was dropped off by a man driving a silver Nissan car, who then left the hospital.

She was transported to OSF HealthCare St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria where she is in stable condition, the sheriff's office said.

During the investigation, officers identified the driver of the car as 21-year-old Kaden I. McVey. He is described as a 6-foot-2 white man with blond hair and blue eyes, weighing about 160 pounds.

McVey was last seen driving away from the hospital in Hopedale in a silver 2011 Nissan Versa hatchback, license plate number BG23343.

The sheriff’s office said he is wanted for questioning. Anyone with information related to McVey or the vehicle is asked to contact the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office at 309-346-4141.

