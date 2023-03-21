PEKIN — A Tazewell County judge said he will decide in two weeks on the fate of documents that have not yet been turned over to all parties in civil cases that accuse Reditus Laboratories CEO Aaron Rossi of mishandling company money.

In preparation to rule on whether they will be released to Rossi’s former business partner, Dr. James Davie, Judge Stephen Kouri said Tuesday he had reviewed thousands of pages of Reditus documents, including emails, that Davie has argued he has a right to access.

Micah Marcus, attorney for Rossi and Reditus, argued the documents should not be given to Davie or Dr. Malcolm Herzog, another former business partner of Rossi’s whose lawsuit against him has been consolidated with Davie’s. Marcus argued the documents fall under attorney-client privilege.

However, Kouri ruled in December that Rossi’s attorney, Michael Evans, had acted on behalf of Rossi privately and on behalf of the company, giving attorney-client privilege to Reditus LLC of which Davie was a member.

Kouri said he was prepared to make a ruling on whether the documents involving Evans fall under the crime-fraud exception but did not issue a ruling yet. He gave attorneys for PAL Health, one of Rossi’s other companies, and for Mark Rossi, who acted as private counsel for Reditus, 10 days to review the documents that involved their clients and file any objections they might have to the documents being distributed.

On the issue of the distribution of the documents, Kouri said Aaron Rossi did not have a reasonable expectation of privacy between himself and the company, in accordance with the employee policy manual, “so I don’t even get to the crime-fraud, which, by the way, I think they’ve met the burden for.”

The crime-fraud exception is an exception to attorney-client privilege — the rule that allows documents and communication between an attorney and a client to remain confidential. According to the American Bar Association website, “Under this exception, a request is made for communications between a client and its attorney, based upon allegations that the legal advice was used in furtherance of an illegal or fraudulent activity.”

Kouri will rule on any objections filed by PAL or Mark Rossi in two weeks, he said. It was not clear whether he will rule on whether the crime-fraud exception applies in either Davie’s or Herzog’s cases at that time.

At the next hearing, scheduled for April 10, the judge will address Reditus assets being sold, including more than 40 vehicles, an airplane, equipment and other property.

Howard Adelman, the attorney representing Adam Silverman, who is the court-appointed receiver overseeing Reditus Laboratories LLC's financial assets, said the airplane is in the inspection phase and a sale is close to being closed with Dr. Larry Rossi, who he called “an insider.” The judge is expected to address any issues related to the plane’s buyer at the April hearing.

In an unrelated case, Rossi is awaiting trial on federal charges of tax fraud and mail fraud. He has been accused of filing false tax returns in 2015, 2016 and 2017, and of using funds from his former employer, Central Illinois Orthopedic Surgery, for personal deliveries.