3 killed, including suspect, 3 injured in north Normal shooting, police say

NORMAL — Three people are dead and three are injured after an active shooter was reported in north Normal on Monday afternoon, Normal police said.

One of the dead, an adult male, was a suspect in the shooting in The Landing Estates Mobile Home Park. Officers "engaged with the suspect" and fired on him, Normal police Chief Rick Bleichner said.

About 3:45 p.m. officers were called to the the area of North Linden Street and Lambert Drive after multiple reports of gunfire, the chief said.

They found five victims and located the suspect believed to be responsible. Two women were declared dead at the scene and three additional victims were taken to area hospitals, Bleichner said.

The victims' name were not released, pending family notification. The name of the officer who fired on the suspect was also not released.

The Pantagraph previously reported a suspect was taken into custody based on a tweet from Illinois State University police, but Bleichner said the only suspect police identified had been shot.

Because an officer was involved in the shooting, Illinois State Police will take over the investigation, he said.

Around the time officers arrived on scene, residents were told to shelter in place, with all vehicle traffic not entering or exiting. After the scene was secured, the community was asked to avoid the area as traffic was still blocked. Deputies began allowing traffic to the Ironwood Gardens Apartments at about 4:55 p.m.

A spokesperson for McLean County Unit 5 said the district rerouted some school buses in the area after schools were dismissed Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A representative for the mobile home park answered the park's phone Monday evening, but declined to comment on the shooting.

Some residents of the park were posting on social media Monday afternoon, updating family and community members on their safety and location.

Allison Quinn was working outside in her driveway when she heard what sounded like a round of fireworks or firecrackers being set off.

“At first it was a cluster, then it stopped, there was an occasional shot, then at the end of it it was just like a constant going off, then it just stopped,” Quinn recounted to The Pantagraph Monday afternoon. “Then I heard a whole bunch of sirens, people yelling and I saw people running down my street.”

Quinn, who lives on North Midway Avenue, said the shots sounded like they originated from the north part of the mobile home park. The whole encounter lasted “at least a couple of minutes,” she said.

It wasn’t until the sirens of emergency vehicles blared through her neighborhood that Quinn “put two and two together” and realized that the echoes of the shots weren’t from pyrotechnics.

“That’s when I knew they were gunshots,” said Quinn, who lives in the park with her two sons. “It’s crazy. ... I’m kind of in shock over it still. It hasn’t set in yet. You hear about this and never think it can happen in your own neighborhood.”

Normal Mayor Chris Koos characterized the shooting as “appalling,” telling The Pantagraph that “it’s unfortunate that something like this would happen in our community.”

Koos said he’s hopeful that the survivors will recover from their injuries, and that if the town can help victims’ families in any way, “we’ll be there for them.”

“To their families I know it’s an unbelievable shock. Our hearts go out to them,” Koos said. “We’ll figure this out. It’s an unfortunate situation for our community.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kelsey Watznauer Education Reporter Follow Kelsey Watznauer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today