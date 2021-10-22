 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Suspect in Central Illinois robberies charged with attempted escape

  • 0

PEORIA — A federal grand jury has indicted a man who is incarcerated at the Livingston County Jail on an attempted escape charge.

John W. Beck, 54, is charged with one count of attempted escape that court documents show happened in September.

Normal man accused of stealing more than $10K from Best Buy

Beck has been in Livingston County custody since April, when he was arrested for one count of aggravated robbery. Livingston County court records show he was a resident of Mechanicsburg.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

 He also has been in federal custody on two counts of interference with commerce by robbery, once count of bank robbery and one count of armed bank robbery.

He was arrested again for attempted escape on Tuesday following an FBI investigation.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bloomington tower rises with changing technology

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News