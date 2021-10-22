Suspect in Central Illinois robberies charged with attempted escape

PEORIA — A federal grand jury has indicted a man who is incarcerated at the Livingston County Jail on an attempted escape charge.

John W. Beck, 54, is charged with one count of attempted escape that court documents show happened in September.

Beck has been in Livingston County custody since April, when he was arrested for one count of aggravated robbery. Livingston County court records show he was a resident of Mechanicsburg.

He also has been in federal custody on two counts of interference with commerce by robbery, once count of bank robbery and one count of armed bank robbery.

He was arrested again for attempted escape on Tuesday following an FBI investigation.

