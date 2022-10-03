Suspect charged with hitting 2 pedestrians outside Normal bar

NORMAL — Police say charges have been filed against a 20-year-old suspect believed to be responsible for injuring two pedestrians outside a Normal bar last month.

Aidan McCain, 20, is charged with aggravated reckless driving (Class 4 felony) after colliding with two pedestrians at the intersection of College Avenue and Linden Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 15.

According to the Normal Police Department, officers initially responded to the incident and made contact with the victims and McCain.

Normal police immediately began an investigation into the cause of the accident and due to the severe injuries sustained by the victims, the accident reconstruction team was called in to help.

It was determined that McCain was traveling northbound on Linden Street at an extremely high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle, police said.

The vehicle then exited the roadway at the northeast corner of the intersection and struck the pedestrians at 102 N. Linden St., near the Pub II bar and restaurant.

After completing the crash investigation, and in collaboration with the McLean County State's Attorney's Office, McCain was arrested Monday by Normal police detectives.

The victims involved in this accident were identified as Carson Bates and Michael Burns, both students at Illinois State University.

Bates and Burns are still hospitalized and recovering from their injuries.

Anyone with additional information on this crash is asked to call NPD Criminal Investigations Division at 309-454-9593.