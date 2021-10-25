Students, faculty to Illinois State: Cancel Tuesday classes to allow Jelani Day march attendance

NORMAL — Several Illinois State University student organizations, faculty members, and local activists groups are calling for the cancellation of classes ahead of a march to demand justice for grad student Jelani Day, whose disappearance and death have drawn international attention.

In an emailed call for action, the group said canceling classes would allow people to join the march and show support to Day's family.

The cancellation would provide "the space to not only keep Jelani and his family in our thoughts but to take action that comes together to not only support but demand justice for Jelani Day," the email read.

The email was signed by 12 representatives of student organizations and community activist groups, and 30 ISU faculty members.

Day, who was last seen Aug. 25 in Bloomington, was found in the Illinois River on Sept. 4.

A multi-jurisdictional task force including the Illinois State Police, the Bloomington and Peru police departments, LaSalle County's sheriff's and coroner's offices, and the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit are conducting an investigation into the death.

On Tuesday, civil rights activist the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. will lead a march starting at noon outside the Peru Police Department, 2650 N. Peoria St. The event was organized by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a nonprofit organization founded by Jackson.

Jackson plans to speak with the Illinois State University's Black Student Union at 5 p.m. Monday about Day's disappearance and death.

Heaven Moore, president of the ISU Black Student Union, in a Monday news release said that the LaSalle County, Peru and Bloomington police departments "need to know that they need to hold themselves accountable to make sure that we are people who are deserving to have safety and protection."

She added that the departments "need to do a better job" in their efforts to resolve the case to provide Day's family closure.

"Our campus has been impacted greatly by the loss and murder of Jelani Day, specifically the Black students on our campuses have expressed great concerns, sadness, fear, a variety of emotions," Christa Platt, director of the ISU Multicultural Center, said in a Monday news release.

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition will also lead busses to the march, which will leave from its headquarters at 930 East 50th St. in Chicago. People in the Chicago area interested in attended the march can register to reserve a seat through the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Facebook page.

Protesters will march from the Peru Police Department to the Illinois Valley YMCA, 300 Walnut Drive, Peru, which is located near a wooded area where police found day's missing car.

The Peru Police Department released a route for the march on its Facebook page. According the post, the march will head south on North Peoria Street from the Police Department, then turn east to Putnam Street, and then head south toward Water Street.

A prayer service will be conducted at Water Street, according to the press release.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office at 815-433-2161.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.