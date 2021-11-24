 Skip to main content
Student charged in adult court for bringing gun to Bloomington school

BLOOMINGTON – A 16-year-old Bloomington High School student accused of bringing a firearm to school appeared in court Wednesday afternoon as charges were transferred to adult court.

Prosecutors said school staff found “what appeared to be a firearm” Nov. 4 when staff searched the male student’s backpack because the bag had an odor of cannabis.

Police searched the bag and found a 9 mm handgun loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition, prosecutors said.

The student is charged with unlawful use of a weapon (class 3 felony) and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (class 4 felonies).

The student, whose address in court records is listed in Normal, remains jailed in lieu of posting $7,535.

Charges were initially filed in juvenile court, but they were transferred to adult court Wednesday.

An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 10.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

