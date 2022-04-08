Streator man sentenced to 7 years for 2020 fatal crash

PONTIAC — A Streator man was sentenced to seven years in prison Thursday for reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence causing death charges.

Lazaro Flores, 34, was arrested at the scene of a fatal vehicle crash Nov. 28, 2020, in the 1600 block of South Park Street in Streator. The passenger of a vehicle Flores was driving was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the crash at 11:57 p.m. that day and responded with Streator police, the Reading Fire Department, Livingston County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police.

Flores pleaded guilty to all charges last December, but he was sentenced on the aggravated DUI charge. The Class 3 felony reckless homicide with a motor vehicle charge merged with a Class 2 felony aggravated DUI charge.

A Livingston County judge concurred to the seven-year prison sentence, which the Livingston County State’s Attorney’s Office and defense lawyers had previously agreed to.

