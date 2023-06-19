NORMAL — A 28-year-old Streator man was arrested after police said they seized cocaine and a pistol during a traffic stop in Normal.
Charging documents show Bradley D. A. Gray appeared in a Sunday bond court hearing, where a judge found probable cause for his arrest.
Normal Police Department Sgt. Brad Underwood told The Pantagraph that officers stopped the vehicle Gray was driving at 2:28 a.m. Sunday near Main and Willow streets, citing improper lane usage and expired registration.
He said police smelled alcohol coming from Gray's vehicle. Underwood said they searched it and found a half-full alcoholic beverage can under the passenger seat. The sergeant added officers also located a silver 9mm Hi-Point pistol and ammunition in the vehicle.
Underwood said police found Gray possessing 12 grams of suspected cocaine.
Gray is charged with armed violence, a Class X felony; manufacturing or delivering 1-15 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony; possession of under 15 grams of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and two Class 3 felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
A judge set his bond at $500,000, with 10% to apply for release. Gray's arraignment hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 7.
A booking photo was not immediately available for this story.
