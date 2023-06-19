NORMAL — A 28-year-old Streator man was arrested after police said they seized cocaine and a pistol during a traffic stop in Normal.

Charging documents show Bradley D. A. Gray appeared in a Sunday bond court hearing, where a judge found probable cause for his arrest.

Normal Police Department Sgt. Brad Underwood told The Pantagraph that officers stopped the vehicle Gray was driving at 2:28 a.m. Sunday near Main and Willow streets, citing improper lane usage and expired registration.

He said police smelled alcohol coming from Gray's vehicle. Underwood said they searched it and found a half-full alcoholic beverage can under the passenger seat. The sergeant added officers also located a silver 9mm Hi-Point pistol and ammunition in the vehicle.

Underwood said police found Gray possessing 12 grams of suspected cocaine.

Gray is charged with armed violence, a Class X felony; manufacturing or delivering 1-15 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony; possession of under 15 grams of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and two Class 3 felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

A judge set his bond at $500,000, with 10% to apply for release. Gray's arraignment hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 7.

A booking photo was not immediately available for this story.

Cities with the fastest 'time-to-crime' rates for firearms Cities with the fastest 'time-to-crime' rates for firearms #40. New York City #39. Baltimore #38. San Jose, California #37. San Diego #36. Los Angeles #35. San Bernardino, California #34. Jacksonville, Florida #33. Tampa, Florida #32. Chattanooga, Tennessee #31. Wichita, Kansas #30. Tulsa, Oklahoma #29. Winston-Salem, North Carolina #28. New Orleans #27. Orlando, Florida #26. Chicago #25. Dayton, Ohio #24. Cincinnati #23. Miami #22. Indianapolis #21. Charlotte, North Carolina #20. Baton Rouge, Louisiana #19. Louisville, Kentucky #18. Las Vegas #17. Columbus, Ohio #16. Dallas #15. San Antonio #14. Philadelphia #13. Houston #12. Cleveland #11. Huntsville, Alabama #10. Mobile, Alabama #9. Milwaukee #8. Atlanta #7. Shreveport, Louisiana #6. Memphis, Tennessee #5. St. Louis #4. Phoenix #3. Columbia, South Carolina #2. Detroit #1. Richmond, Virginia