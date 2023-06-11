BLOOMINGTON — An 18-year-old Bloomington man is facing weapons charges after police say he possessed and fired a stolen gun without a valid Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card.

According to McLean County court records, Elijah J. Brown was charged with:

Possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony;

Aggravated unlawful use of a loaded firearm without possessing a FOID card or a concealed carry permit, a Class 4 felony;

Aggravated unlawful use of an unloaded firearm without possessing a FOID card or a concealed carry permit, a Class 4 felony;

Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by someone under 21;

Possession of up to 15 grams of a controlled substance.

Brown was arrested Thursday at his residence in connection with an incident that occurred on the previous evening. It began when police responded to reports of a gunshot near the 2000 block of West Oakland Avenue in Bloomington.

Arriving officers approached a “suspicious male” who was walking on Alexander Road; the suspect fled, first to a residential property’s yard and from there to a nearby creek, according to the court documents. Police found a loaded 9 mm pistol in the yard after the suspect left.

On Thursday, Brown contacted the Bloomington Police Department and, according to arresting documents, acknowledged that he was the individual who fled.

Brown said that he had stolen the firearm several months ago, according to the records. He had it on Wednesday at his mother’s residence, prompting an argument with her, he reportedly told police.

Having left after the argument, Brown was walking on Alexander Road and then climbed a fence in the trailer park. That’s when the firearm fell from his pocket, causing it to discharge by accident, Brown told police.

According to court records, Brown picked up the firearm and continued north on Alexander Road.

That’s when he encountered police, and he said the firearm slipped from his pants as he fled them.

When Brown was arrested, he was found in possession of a bottle of pills that police identified as containing amphetamines.

Brown’s bond was set at $10,000 with 10% to apply, meaning he would have to post $1,000 plus court fees to be released from the McLean County Detention Facility.

His next court date is set for 9 a.m. June 30.