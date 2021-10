Illinois State Police remained at the scene on the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway Friday, where a trooper was shot on the South Side.

It happened in the local lanes near 43rd Street about 1:45 p.m., according to a District Chicago state trooper.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said the trooper was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Police took the victim to the hospital, according to another fire department spokesman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0