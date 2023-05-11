BLOOMINGTON — Closing arguments are expected to begin Friday in the murder trial for the Normal man charged with killing a woman and injuring another in a 2021 shooting.

Michael Bakana, 44, failed to appear again Thursday, after authorities said earlier in the week that he was out on bond when he cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet and disappeared shortly before his trial was scheduled to begin Monday.

He is accused of first-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Mariah Petracca, attempted murder in the shooting of another woman, and aggravated battery. Bakana has pleaded not guilty.

State prosecutors rested their case Thursday afternoon, having heard about a day and a half of testimony from a surviving victim, Petracca’s father, witnesses who saw the shooting that took place in front of Daddios Bar in downtown Bloomington, as well as law enforcement officers who responded to the scene and investigated the case.

Dr. Scott Denton, a forensic pathologist, also testified Wednesday about Petracca’s gunshot wounds, which included two shots to her back that he said were “independently fatal.”

During the state's case, the jury saw a video captured on a Bloomington public safety camera that showed the entire shooting, as well as the events leading up to it and the aftermath.

The video shows Bakana walking across the street and away from the bar during an argument with the two women. He leaves the view of the camera and within one minute, he is seen walking back to the women and continuing to argue down the street.

Petracca is seen shoving Bakana into the wall outside the bar. Both women turn and walk away. It then appears that the defendant reacts by pulling a gun from his back waistband and firing multiple shots at the women.

After the state rested, one of Bakana's attorneys, Sean Brown, argued a motion for a directed verdict, which if granted would have meant Judge Casey Costigan would issue a verdict instead of having the defense present its case and the jury decide.

Brown argued the state had not met their burden of proving the case beyond a reasonable doubt, saying that the women were the aggressors in the altercation that led to gunfire that night.

Costigan denied the motion. He said for that type of motion, it is considered “in the light most favorable to the state,” and given that, the evidence presented so far was “clearly sufficient for this case to move forward.”

