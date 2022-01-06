Stanford man charged with cocaine deliveries

BLOOMINGTON — A Stanford man was released from custody Thursday on drug charges.
Michael J. Owen, 30, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony.
Charging documents accuse him of delivering between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine to an Illinois State Police task force May 20 and June 10 last year.
Owen was released from custody on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.
An arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 21.
Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather