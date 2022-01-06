Stanford man charged with cocaine deliveries

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A Stanford man was released from custody Thursday on drug charges.

Michael J. Owen, 30, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 1 felony.

Charging documents accuse him of delivering between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine to an Illinois State Police task force May 20 and June 10 last year.

Owen was released from custody on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 21.

Michael J. Owen

Michael J. Owen, 30, of Stanford, is charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

