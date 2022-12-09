 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield woman wanted on attempted murder charges in Woodford County

EUREKA — The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who is wanted on attempted murder charges.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Gabrielle L. Sturdivant, 21, whose last known address is in Springfield, according to a statement from Woodford County.

Sturdivant is known to travel between Springfield, Bloomington and Peoria.

Gabrielle Sturdivant

Sturdivant

Further information about Sturdivant’s charges was not available Friday.

Ford County man sentenced 12 years in kidnapping attempt

The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office did not provide a description of Sturdivant, but in a provided photo, she appears to be a Black woman with light skin, brown and blonde curly hair and brown eyes, possibly in her early 20s.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office at 309-467-2375.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph

Booking photos are provided by law enforcement. Arrest does not imply guilt, and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted.

1 of 5

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

