Springfield woman pleads not guilty to attempted murder outside Kappa Men's Club

EUREKA — A 21-year-old Springfield woman has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and aggravated battery charges stemming from an incident at Kappa Men's Club last month.

According to a news release from the Woodford County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to Kappa Men's Club at 4:21 a.m. Dec. 4 after receiving a call about a hit-and-run in the parking lot.

When they arrived, deputies discovered an unresponsive female in the parking lot, and she was transported to a Bloomington hospital, the news release said.

An investigation determined that there had been a dispute between Gabrielle L. Sturdivant and the victim, who both worked at the club. Although the two women had been removed from the club, the fight escalated in the parking lot, according to police.

When Sturdivant got into her vehicle, she continued the verbal altercation before striking the victim with her car and driving away. She was apprehended in the Springfield area on Dec. 16.

Sturdivant is charged with attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery. She pleaded not guilty to all charges during a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

Sturdivant will be in court for the pretrial on Feb. 15. Her trial is expected to begin Feb. 27.

Photos: 22 LA County sheriff's recruits hit by vehicle during run