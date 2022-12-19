Springfield woman in custody on attempted murder in Woodford County

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EUREKA — The Springfield woman who was wanted in Woodford County on attempted murder charges has been taken into custody.

The U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force arrested 21-year-old Gabrielle L. Sturdivant in the Springfield area on Friday.

Gabrielle Sturdivant

Sturdivant

According to a statement from the Woodford County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a reported hit-and-run collision at Kappa’s Men’s Club on Dec. 4 and found a woman who was unresponsive.

She was taken to an area hospital and an update on her condition was not immediately available.

During the investigation into the incident, Woodford County deputies said they learned two club employees — one of whom was Sturdivant — had a dispute inside and they were removed from the building.

The altercation continued outside until Sturdivant got into her vehicle. She struck and ran over the woman with her vehicle before driving away, according to Woodford County deputies. 

According to online court records, Sturdivant is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.

Online records show she was taken into custody on an arrest warrant with a $1.5 million bond, which means she would have to pay $150,000 to be released. As of Monday, she remained in custody.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

