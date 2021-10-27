Springfield woman had cocaine, Bloomington authorities say

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON – A Springfield woman remains in McLean County custody on drug charges.

Keiosha K. Wallace, 23, is charged with unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

A prosecutor said Wallace was arrested with about 20 grams of cocaine after Bloomington police attempted to arrest her and another person during a controlled buy transaction. The other person ran from the scene and was not arrested, the prosecutor said.

Wallace remains jailed in lieu of posting $5,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 19.

Keiosha K. Wallace

Keiosha K. Wallace, 23, of Springfield, is charged with unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

