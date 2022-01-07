Springfield man supplied cocaine to dealer, McLean County prosecutors say

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON – A Springfield man remains in McLean County custody on an accusation by authorities that he supplied cocaine to a man charged with cocaine deliveries.

Jerail M. Myrick, 26, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2 felony.

He is accused of supplying cocaine to Cedric J. Haynes, 21, of Bloomington, who is charged with nine cocaine deliveries between last October and Wednesday.

During a drug delivery in November to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit, Haynes said Myrick was his drug supplier. After Haynes was arrested, he again told police that Myrick was the cocaine supplier prosecutors said.

Myrick remains jailed in lieu of posting $25,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 28.

Jerail M. Myrick

Jerail M. Myrick, 26, of Springfield, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of less than 1 gram of cocaine, a Class 2 felony.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

