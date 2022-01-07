Springfield man supplied cocaine to dealer, McLean County prosecutors say

Jerail M. Myrick, 26, is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a Class 2 felony.
He is accused of supplying cocaine to Cedric J. Haynes, 21, of Bloomington, who is charged with nine cocaine deliveries between last October and Wednesday.
During a drug delivery in November to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit, Haynes said Myrick was his drug supplier. After Haynes was arrested, he again told police that Myrick was the cocaine supplier prosecutors said.
Myrick remains jailed in lieu of posting $25,035.
An arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 28.
Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph
Stefan A. Mangina
Jerail M. Myrick
Cedric J. Haynes
Michael J. Owen
Rebecca L. Gormley
Penny S. Self
Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather