BLOOMINGTON — A Springfield man was sentenced Monday to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to a weapon charge.

Javon M. Robinson, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and one count of aggravated driving under the influence.

Assistant State’s Attorney Aaron Fredrick said in September, a McLean County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped to help a motorist in Towanda who was stuck in a ditch. Robinson, the driver of the vehicle, showed signs of impairment and did not have a valid driver’s license. A .380-caliber firearm was found “on or about his person,” according to the charges.

Testing later showed Robinson’s blood alcohol level was above .08.

Robinson was previously convicted in a 2015 felony in McLean County, which prevents him from being able to legally possess a weapon in Illinois.

As part of a plea agreement, a Class X charge of armed habitual criminal and six traffic charges were dismissed.

He was sentenced to 12 years in the Department of Corrections on the weapon offense. That sentence is to be served at 50%, with credit for 212 days already served.

Robinson was sentenced to two years on the DUI offense, to be served at 50% concurrently with the 12-year sentence. Up to two years of mandatory supervised release will follow his release.

