Springfield man sentenced in McLean County for aggravated battery

BLOOMINGTON — A Springfield man who “forcibly” closed a door on the hand of a Bloomington police officer was sentenced to 30 days in McLean County Jail on Monday.

Jordan M. Cohoon, 27, was sentenced for aggravated battery of a police officer (Class 2 Felony) and obstructing identification (Class 4 Felony). The charges stem from an incident in which police responded to a loud disturbance back in February 2021. He had pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors said police responded to the disturbance but also knew Cohoon had an outstanding warrant for domestic battery and were looking to issue an arrest.

Cohoon gave officers a fake name even though they already had knowledge it was him, authorities said.

Officers then attempted to take Cohoon into custody but not until he went back into his residence and closed the door on one of the officer’s hands. The officer was also bitten by a Rottweiler in Cohoon’s possession.

The officer suffered a three-quarter inch laceration and no fracture, prosecutors said.

Cohoon was sentenced 30 days in county jail, while only having to serve 13 days due to being in custody prior to the sentencing, followed by 18 months of conditional discharge with no consumption or possession of alcohol or marijuana.

The judge also imposed a fine of $75 and any additional charges incurred through an assessment of damages made during the incident.