Springfield man gets jail time for possessing stolen car in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A 39-year-old Springfield man was sentenced to 128 days in prison early this month for possessing a stolen vehicle.

Salvador A. Rivera pleaded guilty July 5 to a Class 2 felony charge of possessing a stolen vehicle, court records state. A second misdemeanor charge for criminal trespass to vehicle was dropped.

Records also show that Rivera was ordered to 30 months of probation, and he was credited for 64 days served in jail at the time of his plea hearing.

The Pantagraph previously reported that Rivera was found in possession of a BMW that did not belong to him. He was arrested in September last year.