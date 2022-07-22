 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Springfield man gets jail time for possessing stolen car in Bloomington

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A 39-year-old Springfield man was sentenced to 128 days in prison early this month for possessing a stolen vehicle.

Springfield man charged with possessing stolen car in McLean County

Salvador A. Rivera pleaded guilty July 5 to a Class 2 felony charge of possessing a stolen vehicle, court records state. A second misdemeanor charge for criminal trespass to vehicle was dropped.

Nose gear breaks Thursday as small plane lands in Bloomington

Records also show that Rivera was ordered to 30 months of probation, and he was credited for 64 days served in jail at the time of his plea hearing.

The Pantagraph previously reported that Rivera was found in possession of a BMW that did not belong to him. He was arrested in September last year.

Photos: Emergency crews train on air disaster readiness at Bloomington airport
Salvador A. Rivera

Salvador A. Rivera, 38, of Springfield, pleaded guilty in July 2022 to possession of a stolen vehicle. Rivera was sentenced to 128 days in prison. He was originally charged with one count each of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and criminal trespass to a vehicle.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular