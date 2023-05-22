BLOOMINGTON — A Springfield man was sentenced Monday to the Department of Corrections in a drug and weapons case.

Jerail Myrick, 28, was charged in November 2021 with multiple charges, including armed violence, methamphetamine possession and firearm possession, after police said he ran from the scene of a crash on Veterans Parkway.

According to the factual basis presented in court Monday, more than 8 grams of meth and a Glock handgun were found in the car.

Myrick pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of 5-15 grams of meth with the intent to deliver and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

The remaining charges in that case were dismissed, along with a separate case involving a cocaine delivery and a DUI case.

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison and one year of mandatory supervised release. Judge Jason Chamber said Myrick will get day for day credit, so he will have to serve 50% of the sentence, which will run consecutive to a DOC sentence Myrick is already serving in a separate case.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph Bryant Lewis Derek Roesch Justin M. Mata Marcus D. Wesley Phillip Tinch Trisha L. Hanke William B. Givens David L. Oliver Kenneth E. Funk Jordan R. King Holly M. Isaacson Kenneth L. Minton Tony L. Jackson Britley L. Hilger Jasmine L. Smith Jackie S. Claypool Noah R. Demuth Brandon L. Parsano Alexander N. Williams Carlos Sanchez-Solozarzano Jaylin S. Bones Jordan R. King Dominique M. Banks Austin T. Daugherty Sandra M. Lewis Samantha E. Morris Nolan C. Love Nikkita L. Sandefur Katlin M.B. Wilson Eli C. Garozzo Tysean T. Townsend Curtis J. Byrd Noral K. Nelson Charles J. Tankson Davis, Micah S Livingston, Joshua D. Kevin L. Ewen Emmanuel K. Mpay Ahmad S. Manns Dylan R Mann Tony L. Jackson William R. Linden Zadek U. Moen Zachary T. Willis Cecily M. Sexton Tonisha A. Jackson James A. McConnaughay Jessica M. Longberry Barry D. Guyton Keon E. Spiller