Springfield man faces weapons charges in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A Springfield man is charged with two firearm related felonies after being found with a gun this weekend.

Javon M. Robinson, 33, was arrested in Towanda on Sunday. He is charged with being an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony, and possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony.

Robinson has prior convictions for a forcible felony of aggravated robbery in both McLean County and Cook County that prevent him from being able to legally possess a gun in Illinois. The McLean County case was from 2015 and the Cook County case was from 2009, court documents said.

Robinson's bond was set at $300,000, as a 10% bond, meaning he will need to post $30,000 plus fees to be released. His next court appearance is an arraignment on Oct. 7.