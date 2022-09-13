Springfield man faces weapons charges in McLean County

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A Springfield man is charged with two firearm related felonies after being found with a gun this weekend.

Javon M. Robinson, 33, was arrested in Towanda on Sunday. He is charged with being an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony, and possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony.

Robinson has prior convictions for a forcible felony of aggravated robbery in both McLean County and Cook County that prevent him from being able to legally possess a gun in Illinois. The McLean County case was from 2015 and the Cook County case was from 2009, court documents said. 

Robinson's bond was set at $300,000, as a 10% bond, meaning he will need to post $30,000 plus fees to be released. His next court appearance is an arraignment on Oct. 7. 

