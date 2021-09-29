 Skip to main content
Springfield man charged with possessing stolen car in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON – A Springfield man is charged with possessing a stolen vehicle in McLean County.

Salvador A. Rivera, 38, is charged with one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one count of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Court documents indicate that Rivera was in possession of a BMW vehicle that did not belong to him on Tuesday.

Rivera was released from custody on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 22.

Salvador A. Rivera, 38, of Springfield, is charged with one count each of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

