BLOOMINGTON — A McLean County grand jury has indicted a Springfield man in an incident at a bank in Normal in April of last year.

Sean C. Campbell, 52, is charged with burglary, a Class 2 felony, and forgery, a Class 3 felony. The indictments say he altered a check he tried to pass at Commerce Bank on April 28. The forgery charge is for altering the check and the burglary charge is for entering the bank with the intent to commit forgery.

A warrant from the indictment was issued on Oct. 19, 2022, and Campbell was arrested on the charge on March 17.

He was given a $20,000 personal recognizance bond, meaning he did not have to post any money to be released from jail. His next appearance on the matter is an arraignment on April 7.

